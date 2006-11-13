Defense soul searches

Jackson "They made adjustments and we don't? We got comfortable. That's what happened. We got comfortable. We tend to let up," said Jackson, who had reasons for going against head coach Marvin Lewis' plea to avoid postgame eruptions.

"Hey man, he said players have to own up to it. Coaches and players. Now it's time for some players to own up. Don't talk about it. It's time to do it. It's Week 9 now and we're 4-5."

Jackson was adamant. "Watch the eye in the sky; it never lies," he said, and the camera will show that the Chargers simply mowed down the Bengals by scoring touchdowns on the first five possessions of the second half and six out of seven in Cincinnati's worst second half in history.

The only one close came 27 years ago in a 41-point half during a 51-24 loss to Buffalo back on Sept. 9, 1979.

"Being involved in this game was almost like a cartoon," said Tomlinson, who was three months old that day. "It was animated or something. But I'll tell you, it was very emotional being out there playing the game."

After ringing up 337 yards through the air, the most against the Bengals since Kansas City's Trent Green zung them for 344 in last season's regular-season finale, Rivers said the Chargers pretty much adjusted by chucking the run until they got close to the goal line.

"We said, 'Are we going to be able to run the ball much and come back? We're kidding ourselves if we think that we can do that.' " Rivers said. "Our plan was to throw it almost every down, and when we got in the red zone, then we were going to run it because they like to sit everybody back when you get close."

Still, it wasn't Tomlinson who beat the Bengals, although he scored four touchdowns. But his 104 yards on 22 carries were reasonable for a defense playing the AFC's leading rusher.

And although Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates caught a crushing 27-yard pass over the middle on rookie cornerback Johnathan Joseph on third-and-eight with 4:51 left on the way to San Diego's final touchdown, his five catches for 69 yards were pretty tame.

What killed the Bengals is their Pro Bowl cornerbacks had another day of misery when they couldn't hold up against an obscure first-year undrafted free agent named Malcom Floyd, a wide receiver who came into the game with eight catches for 90 yards and left with five catches for 109 in just one day of work.

It didn't help that Tomlinson and Gates were working the middle of the field against a corps of young linebackers that included rookies Rashad Jeanty at strong side and Ahmad Brooks in the middle, as well as one of the most courageous Bengals on this day, weak-side backer Landon Johnson, who led the team in tackles with nine despite hobbled ankles.

But it was Floyd who made this thing a game when he split Jackson and cornerback Deltha O'Neal for a 46-yard touchdown pass on the first snap of the series that cut the Bengals lead to 28-21 with 9:08 left in the third quarter.

Then Floyd proceeded to convert three huge third downs. Two across the middle for eight and 16 yards respectively, and then a 12-yard comeback route in front of cornerback Tory James with just under five minutes left that if defended would have given the Bengals the ball trailing just 42-41.