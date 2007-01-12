David Pollack Statement

Pollack Bengals LB David Pollack continues to show good early results from Jan. 3 surgery to repair the neck fracture he suffered during the team's Sept. 17 game against Cleveland at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals LB David Pollack continues to show good early results from Jan. 3 surgery to repair the neck fracture he suffered during the team's Sept. 17 game against Cleveland at Paul Brown Stadium.

Spine specialist Dr. Anthony Guanciale, who performed the surgery, has said it went without complications.

The surgery was performed to repair damage that occurred when Pollack made a hit on Cleveland running back Reuben Droughns. Pollack suffered no paralysis from the injury. He was quickly able to resume normal activities outside of football, though he has continued to wear a neck immobilization device. He spent the last 14 weeks of the season on the Reserve/Injured list and is now on the Bengals offseason roster.

Today, Pollack asked the Bengals to distribute the following statement from him on his behalf:

"I want to thank the many, many people who have sent me their best wishes since my injury. Your encouragement and friendship has meant a great deal to me and my family.

"I'm grateful for my recovery, and I'm encouraged by the prognosis from my recent operation. The doctors tell me it went well, maybe even better than expected.

"I haven't given up on the possibility of playing football again, but any decision on that is a way down the road. My recovery is not complete. I've got a ton of work to do with doctors and trainers, and my neck just has to finish healing. We're going to take all of that one day at a time.