 Skip to main content
Advertising

Dalton's 26th birthday by the numbers

Oct 28, 2013 at 11:45 PM
dalton131013_630.jpg

Andy Dalton celebrates his 26th birthday Tuesday and it's a bit surprising that his 63 career touchdown passes along with 25 victories aren't ranked in the NFL's all-time top 10 for what quarterbacks have accomplished by the time they're 25, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

But it's no surprise he's accomplished more by the age of 25 than his three predecessors that dominate the Bengals record book. Unlike Ken Anderson, Boomer Esiason and Carson Palmer, Dalton started right away and went to two straight playoffs.

It was a different era when teams played only 14 games, but Anderson's four seasons before he turned 22 are the closest statistically to Dalton. He was 24-20 as a starter and played in 51 games while passing for 48 touchdowns with 33 interceptions.

By the time he turned 26, Esiason had 34 starts (20-14) with 54 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 41 games. Palmer, who didn't take a snap his rookie year, had 50 touchdowns against 30 picks with a record of 17-11.

A comparison of the Bengals Big Four before their 26th birthdays:

Dalton (Oct. 29, 1987): 40 games, 40 starts with a 25-15 record. 63 TDs, 38 INTs. 812 completions out of 1,323 attempts for 9,316 yards on 61.4 percent at 7 yards per attempt.

Anderson (Feb. 15, 1949): 51 games, 44 starts with a 24-20 record. 48 TDs, 33 INTs. 635 completions out of 1,089 attempts for 7,790 yards on 58.3 percent at 7.2 YPA.

Esiason (April 17, 1961): 41 games, 34 starts with a 20-14 record. 54 TDs and 32 INTs. 575 completions out of 1,002 attempts for 7,932 yards on 57.3 percent at 7.9 YPA.

Palmer (Dec. 27, 1979): 28 games, 28 starts with a 17-11 record. 50 TDs and 30 INTs. 600 completions out of 936 attempts for 6,679 yards on 64.1 percent at 7.1 YPA.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising