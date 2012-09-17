Dalton rounds up the gang

"I showed them a couple of games from the week (before) that some teams won with some plays teams are scoring on scramble drills," Gruden said. "People staying alive. You call plays and you hope that you stand up to the protection, but sometimes they cover you or an end rushes up the field and it makes your quarterback scramble and it's up to those guys to do something on their own and luckily they did."

With Dalton in trouble, Hawkins didn't immediately go back to the ball because he felt he had good leverage on rookie cornerback Tevon Wade in the middle of the field.

"I wanted to find an open spot," Hawkins said. "When he scrambles, you want to get to a spot where he can see you. If you run where you get covered up, he can't find you."

Green and Gruden were left shaking their heads.

"You just can't tackle that guy," Green said.

But everything else was pretty much drawn up the way it was supposed to go. In Friday's practice during individuals, Green and tight end Jermaine Gresham were down in the end zone outside the Bengals locker room running plays from around the 10 and one of them was the play that Green beat cornerback Dimitri Patterson for that 10-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Green, split wide right, stopped in front of Patterson, caught the quick throw from Dalton "and then I just made an inside move with my shoulder and got around him," Green said.

It was one of the only few times the Pro Bowler Green got loose as the Browns did an excellent job swallowing him up in zones and double teams in holding him to just 58 yards on seven catches.

"We're really almost going to have to put (Green) on the sideline some and go to work," head coach Marvin Lewis said. "I think for the first time everybody realized that. On Fridays I usually stick him right by me and let everybody else go to work. People don't like to see 18 beating them on SportsCenter. He had some great plays today, he's a very good player and we'll continue finding things to shake him clean."

So the Bengals went elsewhere. Although Armon Binns (five catches for 66 yards in his second NFL game) has been named the starter on the depth chart, Tate was on the field on a third-and-six from the 44 on the first drive of the second half. Tate was on the field even though Binns was healthy after being shaken up on a shot to the chin in the second quarter.

"We do it by committee," Hawkins said. "You take a guy like Brandon Tate and even though he doesn't get many reps, he steps up when he's put in and knows exactly what to do."

Gruden called a go route for the speedy Tate and got exactly what he wanted. The Browns blitzed, Tate was left on the outside against a safety, and Dalton dropped it perfectly to him down the sideline as Tate eased into the open for the touchdown that made it 24-10.

"One of the good ones," Gruden said of the call with a smile.

But the Bengals started out slowly. Browns defensive coordinator Dick Jauron confounded Dalton with his coverages and that was a big reason he was sacked a career-high six times. Early in the second quarter, with Green yet to have a catch, Dalton held the ball on first down and got sacked. Facing second-and-11, Dalton saw Binns working down the sideline one-on-one on backup corner Buster Skrine for a 20-yard play that set up Green's first two catches that included the touchdown.

Then Binns came back on the next series and outfought Patterson for a ball over the middle that turned into an 18-yard catch instead of an interception at the Bengals 41 just after the Browns had cut the lead to 14-10.

Dalton noticed in the second half the coverages weren't as confusing. Maybe because there were suddenly too many guys to cover.

"Armon got us going," Hawkins said.

So did rookie receiver Marvin Jones, The Man Who Would Be The No. 2 WR at some point. Gruden says it's hard to get him in there with how Binns and Tate are playing, just like it's hard to get fellow rookie Mohamed Sanu in there with Hawkins playing so well. But Jones was in there on a first and 10 from the Browns 49 midway through the second quarter and the Bengals were rewarded with a 31-yard pass-interference call on Skrine when he couldn't keep up with Jones on his deep route. That turned into Mike Nugent's 39-yard field goal that made it 17-10.

"Marvin's going to be a great receiver in this league," said Hawkins, but the gutty Binns isn't going to go easy into the night.

Just a few snaps after he won the wrestling match, Binns took a hellacious hit from Browns middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson across the middle. It left him woozy and there was no flag for a hit to the head, but he checked out OK and didn't check out and came back into the game.

"If I was Armon, I'd be more upset at Andy than the referees," Gruden said. "We know how dangerous those hits are and hopefully if it's warranted he'll be fined. If it was a clean hit, it was a clean hit. We just can't float the ball across the middle if the linebacker is standing there."

It was one of Dalton's few bad throws. He overthrew Green and Hawkins on consecutive plays in the end zone in the second half, but his 24 of 31 was solid.

While Dalton shared it among his wideouts from Tate's 71 to Binns's 66 to Green's 58 to Hawkins's 56, in that Christmas night game of 1989, Esiason got 109 from wide receiver Eddie Brown, 84 from tight end Rodney Holman, 66 from running back James Brooks, and 56 from wide receiver Tim McGee.

"I've been saying all along that we've got a lot of talented receivers," Dalton said. "It's great to get in the game and great for these guys to make the plays that they did.

"Hawk is so talented when he's got the ball in his hands and when he's got some space. For him, it's just getting him the ball — find ways to get him in that space. That shows what kind of plays he can make and shows what kind of runs he can make after the catch. I saw the whole thing happen. Once he turned up to the sideline, I thought he was going to get a couple more (yards) and then maybe get out of bounds or get tackled, but then he cut back across the field and made a couple guys miss. It's huge. It's fun to watch, and it's a big play for us. We needed it."

How sweet was this opener?

"I feel like a kid in a candy store," Hawkins said.