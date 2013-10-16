Dalton named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Dalton completed all four of his passes in overtime, for 55 yards. He led the offense to a pair of first downs after facing first-down-and-20 from the Cincinnati 13-yard line, securing field position that led to Mike Nugent's game-winning field goal.

This marks Dalton's second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He won the nod last season for his performance in a Week 10 victory over the New York Giants. That was the last time any Bengal won the offensive award. In 2011, Dalton was named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

The last Bengal to win any AFC weekly award was defensive tackle Geno Atkins, named Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 16 game last year at Pittsburgh. Atkins had two sacks as the Bengals won 13-10 to clinch a playoff berth.