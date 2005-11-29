Colts make Bengals lead horse

Posted: 3:10 a.m.

Eight days after beating the Bengals in a shootout, the Colts on Monday night gave the Bengals a shot to all but secure the AFC North title this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Indy's 26-7 win over the Steelers dropped Pittsburgh to 7-4, a game behind the 8-3 Bengals, giving Cincinnati a huge opportunity to take a two-game lead in the division with four to play. A Bengals victory Sunday would also give them a 4-1 record in divisional games and a one-game lead over Pittsburgh with each having to play the Browns a final time.

Not since Dec. 2, 1990 have the rivals met in such an important late game. Both were 6-5 when they met at Three Rivers Stadium to decide the old AFC Central and the 16-12 Bengals victory spurred them to their last division title. An early look at the game by the numbers: