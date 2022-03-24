Collins Makes Moving Opening Statement With Bengals: "Can't wait ... to move people out of the way"

New starting right tackle La'el Collins met the Bengals media for the first time in a Wednesday Zoom. The highlights:

On his physical style and how it translates to the Bengals:

"What I do best is I impose my will each and every play. Whether it is run, whether it is pass. End of the day, whoever I am going up against they are going to feel me. It's going to be a long day for them. That's just the mindset I carry and the way I play this game. It's the only way I know …

"It's more so getting out there and showing it, showing 'Who Dey Nation.' I can't wait to go into 'The Jungle' the first snap of the game and just come off the ball and move people out of the way."

On the Bengals wide receivers:

"When you put on the tape, you see those guys on the outside, the receivers, blocking downfield, and their sustaining blocks. Those runs can go from 6-,7-yard runs to a 30-, 40-, 50-yard run just because their blocking the guys on the outside, the only guys that can make the play. When you see receivers being all in like that as well that's even greater as an offensive lineman, because you know that those guys know that those blocks are critical just as the blocks inside the trenches."

On playing the Cowboys this season after he played his first seven seasons with them: