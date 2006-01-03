Cincinnati Bell presents Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza

](http://www.cincinnatibell.com/)

Friday, January 6 has been declared "Who Dey Day" in Cincinnati, and Bengals fans across the region are invited to celebrate the first weekend of playoffs at the Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza.

Presented by Cincinnati Bell in partnership with event producer Downtown Cincinnati Inc., and media partners Local 12 WKRC-TV, CiN Weekly, The Enquirer, and 700WLW, the Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza is a free event designed to bring the Tristate community together to celebrate the team's success and to benefit the Marvin Lewis Community Fund.

"Cincinnati has been looking forward to shouting 'Who Dey' for 15 years!" said Jack Cassidy, president and CEO of Cincinnati Bell Inc. "We're proud to support the Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza with an exciting opportunity to bring Tristate fans together downtown to show their stripes. This is an opportunity for Cincinnatians to hold their heads high and provide this outstanding team a well-deserved celebratory launch into the playoffs."

Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza: Friday, January 6

The Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza is a regional pep rally scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2006, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the East Plaza at Paul Brown Stadium. Admission is free and a pep rally program will take place at 7 p.m. The event will feature:

Rally remarks by Mayor Mark Mallory

Appearances by Bengals alumni

A charity raffle to win playoff tickets

Funk legend Bootsy Collins will pump up the crowd and sign Fear Da Tiger CDs (CDs available for purchase at rally for $10)

Cincinnati Bell will be present to assist with downloading the free, new "Fear Da Tiger" ring-tone

Copies of The Enquirer Special Playoff Section including a cheer card compliments of Huff Realty. Register to win Jim Borgman Next sweatshirts or an autographed framed poster

Illustrator C.F. Payne will sign "Year of the Tiger" poster commissioned by the Cincinnati Art Museum (posters available for purchase at rally for $10)

Appearances by the BenGals cheerleaders

Appearance by National City's Who-Dey mascot

Performances by local marching bands

Food and beverage concessions on the East Plaza level

Convenient parking is available for $5 in Lots D & E with access off Mehring Way. For more information on the January 6 Bengals Playoff Party on the Plaza visit downtowncincinnati.com.

In addition, Tristate fans have an opportunity to "suit up" and show their stripes all day on January 6 to benefit the Marvin Lewis Community Fund:

Show Your Stripes Day: Wear your Bengals Gear to Work

For a $10 donation to the Marvin Lewis Community Fund, workers with permission from their companies can wear their Bengals regalia to work and get a Who-Dey car magnet and a "I'm a Citizen of Bengals Nation" button (described below). Organizations can download a participation form at downtowncincinnati.com. Orders will be fulfilled by Thursday, Jan. 5.

"I'm a Citizen of Bengals Nation" Buttons

Sponsored by National City and Local 12, "I'm a Citizen of Bengals Nation" buttons are $2, and all proceeds benefit the Marvin Lewis Community Fund. The buttons are available for purchase at nearly 80 Tristate retail locations, including all National City Bank locations, Busken Bakery, Remke Markets, Joseph Beth Booksellers and the Backstage Restaurant Group downtown, including Nicholson's Tavern & Pub, Jeff Ruby's, Palomino, Trattoria Roma, and Za on Walnut. For more information on "ICBN" button locations, visit wkrc.com.

Cincinnati Art Museum Commissions Original Art Work Celebrating Bengals' Winning Season