Chargers stun Bengals in 42-point second half

Carson Palmer passed for a career-high 440 yards. (AP Photo/David Kohl)In the most devastating loss of this or maybe any regular season, a stunned Paul Brown Stadium sellout Sunday watched the Bengals' 28-7 halftime lead evaporate under the flood of San Diego's big-play offense and defense in a 42-point second half that marked the most points allowed in the Marvin Lewis era during a Ripley's Believe-It-Or-Not 49-41 defeat.

The loss spoiled a team-record 260 yards receiving by Chad Johnson and a career-best 440 passing yards by Carson Palmer, the third best in Bengals history.

But it couldn't overcome blowing a 21-0 lead so big it is tied for the second biggest blown lead in club history and it's the most points the Bengals have ever allowed in a half.

And talk about timing. It comes in the heart of a season in which the 4-5 Bengals are below .500 and on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2004, and where tempers are shorter than the 11:07 span the Chargers used to score 35 points.

How low can it go? The Ravens beat Tennessee to expand their lead to three games over the Bengals in the AFC North.

"We can't stumble any more," said wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh. "If we go 11-5, we should be able to make the playoffs."

Since the Bengals haven't won seven straight games in a season since 1970, its understandable why Johnson allowed, "There are a lot of unhappy people," especially strong safety Dexter Jackson.

"We got comfortable on our side of the ball," Jackson said. "They just didn't quit. They wanted it more than we did.

"It's not over. We just tell guys if you don't want to do it, you need to get out of here," said Jackson, alluding to the defensive side of the ball. "We let up. They didn't quit. We had some guys quit. You score 41, you're supposed to win that game."

The Bengals didn't win this because while the offense enjoyed that breakout game in racking up the most yards in the Lewis era (545), the defense broke down again in the same old areas. For the third straight game, it didn't generate a turnover and in the second half it let San Diego convert eight of nine third-down tries in allowing the Chargers to keep the ball for 17 of the game's final 30 minutes.

"I can only speak for the offense; today is the Bengals of last year," said Johnson after his own personal breakthrough marked his first 100-yard game. "We've got to play the same way the next seven weeks.

"It's cool, but records don't mean anything without the 'W.' We're going to dig out. Our offense is going to carry the load. ... To play the way we did today, we're not going to go backwards."

Johnson bore no resemblance to the guy that vented after last week's loss in Baltimore. But then, neither did his numbers. His 260 yards and two touchdowns (on 11 catches) on Sunday nearly halved his work in the entire first half of the season.

It was the biggest day by an NFL receiver since Terrell Owens had 283 yards on 20 catches for the 49ers against the Bears on Dec. 17, 2000.

Johnson said Sunday that Lewis has talked about keeping that postgame venting in check, and Jackson appeared to be the only one to get it off his chest after a defensive outing that allowed seven touchdown drives of 5:19 or less.

Palmer set the tone for the day after his career day of a personal-best 31 completions on 42 shots for a 131.1 rating and 440 yards, behind only Boomer Esiason's 490 against the Rams in 1990 and Ken Anderson's 447 against the Bills.

"You might get in the playoffs at 9-7," Palmer said. "You just don't know right now, and we don't care."

The playoffs all but disappeared in a 21-point third quarter that gave way to a sack and strip of Palmer early in the fourth quarter on his own 9 that set up Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson's fourth touchdown run on the next snap that gave the Chargers the improbable 42-38 lead 20 seconds in the fourth quarter.

The play came courtesy of outside linebacker Shaun Phillips' blitz that fullback Jeremi Johnson couldn't stave off and he reached in and ripped it from Palmer.

"He just hit the ball. Nine out of 10 times the guy doesn't get the ball," Palmer said.

Tomlinson, who had 104 yards on 22 carries after just 26 in the first half, started left and then cut back right up the middle of the defense for the go-ahead touchdown.

Then, after Shayne Graham's 44-yard field goal cut the lead to 42-41 with 7:48 left, the Bengals defense just couldn't respond. They gave up three killer third downs on the next drive, the last a five-yard shotput to tight end Brandon Manumaleuna over the rush on third-and-goal with 2:29 left in the game.

It was a costly drive. The Bengals had to take one timeout with 6:08 left on a third-and-nine, and then had to take another timeout when they unsuccessfully challenged a 12-yard pass completion to wide receiver Malcom Floyd.

Not only did they have just one timeout left for that last drive, but no Houshmandzadeh after he left the game with about nine minutes left on a cheap shot to the head by free safety Marlon McCree that was complicated by his head bouncing off the knee of linebacker Randall Godfrey.

Houshmandzadeh is believed to have suffered a concussion on the play, and the Bengals doctors took his helmet away so he wouldn't go back in. McCree apologized for the hit, saying he lost sight of the ball, and said he would call Houshmandzadeh, and early indications are the Bengals receiver will play next Sunday in New Orleans.

But he could only recall bits and pieces about the game and couldn't give an explanation for what happened.

Join the club. After curing their third-down ills in clicking on five of six in the first half, the Bengals whiffed on all six tries in the second half.

Still, the Bengals drove to the San Diego 15 with 1:09 left, but wide receiver Chris Henry dropped a TD in the end zone with 58 seconds left and Palmer couldn't get it to rookie receiver Glenn Holt on fourth-and-10.

It marked the first time this season the Bengals didn't get any points on a red-zone trip after scoring two touchdowns and a field goal Sunday.