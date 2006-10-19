Chad wants long ball out of moth balls

Bratkowski "When we get out of rhythm it's when we're not completing third down and that's what we're failing at," Bratkowski said. "When we complete the third downs, that's when the drives start to become eight, 10, 12 plays ... instead of three plays, missed third down, and then back on the sidelines for five minutes. Until we start converting third down, it will be hard for us to get into that rhythm, so that's what we're emphasizing right now. (More plays) allows to get Rudi (Johnson) more runs and Chad to make more catches."

But injuries and suspensions have completely altered the third-down offense of this club.

Third receiver Chris Henry, who finished in the AFC's top 20 last year with 17 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns on third down, is going to miss his third straight game Sunday because of discipline problems.

Chris Perry, who finished among the NFL's top tier last season in catches by a running back on third down, practiced for the first time since last season Wednesday and the hope is he can be active Sunday. But how much can he provide right away on his rehabbed ankle and knee?

And wide receiver Tab Perry, who has missed all but the first two games with a hip injury, had been trained all spring and summer as the replacement for tight end Matt Schobel on third down as a pass protector in the backfield or flexed out as a receiver. Then when he got hurt, the Bengals trained Kelley Washington to do it and both Tab Perry and Washington (hamstring) are out this week.

That doesn't even take into consideration the loss of center Rich Braham and left tackle Levi Jones as the Bengals prepare for Carolina and what Bratkowski calls" the best front four in football." Braham was able to communicate the crazy third-down protections for the whacky blitzes, and Jones was able to hold up one-on-one against the game's best pass rushers without the Bengals always giving up a receiver to help him block.

"You have to play the cards you're dealt," Bratkowski said. "There's no way around it. We have to do better on third down. ... Until that third threat is out there, they can squeeze (Chad and T.J. Houshmandzadeh) pretty good."

Houshmandzadeh has been calling Chris Perry the Bengals answer to Reggie Bush, and Bratkowski says he's looking forward to getting another playmaker. But Bratkowski and Palmer aren't sure what Perry will be able to give them.

"He hasn't played football in a long time; it's going to be a struggle for him to get back in the right game shape," Palmer said. "He hasn't played since last year. We're really going to be counting on him to make big plays for us three or four weeks down the road. Running back is a difficult position just to come in and play. You've got guys flying all over the place trying to hit you. You're trying to get into a rhythm with the offensive line to read blocks, predict blocks and make the cut."

Perry may have to be split wide more often than not Sunday, since the Bengals have only three healthy veteran wideouts in Johnson, Houshmandzadeh and Antonio Chatman.