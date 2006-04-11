Chad, AFC take on NFC

Posted: 3:20 p.m.
Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson gets some air time starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN when the second season of Battle of the Gridiron Stars opens. Johnson is one of 18 NFL players pitted against each other as the AFC duels the NFC in such events as tug-o-war, obstacle course, a canoe race, basketball dunk, and home run derby, among others.
Mike Tirico and Kirk Herbstreit host the six one-hour shows in the series that airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. through May 16.
Other players in the competition from Walt Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., are Peyton and Eli Manning, Jake Delhomme, Larry Johnson, Joey Porter and Hines Ward.