Carson Palmer Press Conference

Q: It sounds like you think others deserve the Pro Bowl more than you:CP:

I think a lot of guys are deserving of it. Tom Brady isn't going, and he's better than 99 percent of the guys in this league. It's just kind of a numbers thing, and I'm fortunate enough to be in a system where we put up a lot of numbers and the quarterback puts up a lot of good numbers here.

Q: Is it more rewarding to get to the Pro Bowl after what you've been through in the last year with your injury?CP:

It's definitely rewarding. I'll find it far more rewarding if we get past Denver and Pittsburgh and get to the playoffs. I'm definitely honored. When I get there and actually get the Pro Bowl uniform, I'll know what it's like and I'll have a different feeling.

Q: What do you want to see from Chris Henry?CP:

I'm hard on Chris, and I told Chris that earlier this year. I pulled him aside and said, 'I'm going to be a nit-picker, you're going to hate me, you're not going to like me because I expect greatness out of you because you have greatness in you. You can be one of the best players in this league at your position.' And he believes that. He's got the confidence, he just needs to do it and make those tough catches in the end zone. I nit-pick everything he does. I tell him when he does a good job, but I'm also extremely difficult on him. When he drops a ball that he can make a play on, I'm going to get in his face about it because I expect great things out of him. I expect him to make the spectacular play, the tough catch, and the easy catch. I expect him to run by every corner he faces. I expect him to jump up over the corner and catch every ball. I'm hard on him and I expect him to be perfect.

Q: Do you think he's putting out his best effort?CP:

I definitely do. Chris and I work hard together. He practices hard and he plays hard. He's still a young player. He's still in the developmental stages of his career. There's been times when he's taken plays off and I've told him about it. He's come right back with 100 percent effort and tried to work to get my trust back, gain my trust, and he's done a great job of that.

Q: At what point do you lose faith in Chris?CP:

I've lost no faith in Chris. I think he's one of the best receivers in this league, not on this team, in this league. And that's why I'm hard on him and that's why I won't lose faith in him because I know he's going to make big plays. Every receiver drops balls. I think he's dropped maybe two or three on the year. That's not very many compared to what goes around this league. I won't lose faith in Chris until he gives me a reason to. He has not given me any reasons to lose faith in him at all. I told him right after that play I expect him to make a big play for me, make a spectacular play, and make a catch that not many players can make. He'll make that play this week.

Q: How do you feel physically? CP:

I'll be fine. I feel good today. I don't feel too banged up. I don't feel I got hit too hard or anything out of the ordinary. I feel good.

Q: Did you even watch the Pro Bowl last year?CP:

No.

Q: Was that a conscious decision, or were you otherwise occupied?CP:

No, it might have been subconsciously.

Q: When you look at the Broncos defense, what do you see?CP:

They have speed and a lot of talent. They are very well coached. They have probably one of the best corners, if not the best corner in this league. They have probably the best linebacking trio, maybe one of the best linebackers in this league and a great defensive line. They have no weaknesses. They're just a very solid defense. In the back, they've got a 14-year veteran, John Lynch, who has been one of the best safeties in this league for a long time. He's a smart player, a great leader and just a good all-around guy. They're just a good, solid defense.

Q: You only threw eight passes in the first half (in Indy). Did that throw you off at all?CP:

No, we stuck with our game plan. We expected to be able to run the ball, and we wanted to run the ball against them. We were going to hopefully save our shots and take our shots later in the game.

Q: Is the altitude overrated?CP:

I used to live in Colorado when I was growing up. I played at the University of Colorado when I was at USC, played in that environment and it didn't affect me too much. I didn't notice it too much. I think it kind of gets over-hyped, overstated, and you expect more than what it really is. But we'll be in great shape and be prepared to play this game just like any other game.

Q: You mentioned Champ being so good. Do you expect some man-to-man coverage on Chad?CP: