How The Bengals Beat The Clock To Corner Cam Taylor-Britt On Draft Day

"Cam can play all three positions in the secondary because he has that type of skill set," says Burks, taken right away when he first saw CTB at the scouting combine attacking the ball. "He's a guy that can get people lined up and play safety. He's a guy that can go in and play nickel. He's a guy that can match up against the best receiver. When he came on a pre-draft visit, you really got to see who he was as a person and his energy. That's what made you fall in love with Cam. When you got to meet him as a person."

Burks' report matched the one filed by the area scout, which just happened to be Sarkisian in his role patrolling schools largely in the Central time zone. Along with trips to Lincoln, Sarkisian also emerged with an observation from a then Bengal Stanley Morgan Jr., his teammate at Nebraska.

"The thing that got me most excited is when Stanley talked about the leadership, the competitor, the worker that Cam is," Sarkisian says. "All the stuff I saw and heard at Nebraska checked out. The leadership that they talked about. You look at his impact and the daily energy he brought there. They called him 'The Energizer Bunny.'"

Plus, they needed another starting-level cornerback. But there were other prospects in their pool, too, between No. 42 and No. 63. Just not for long. The Ravens grabbed edge David Ojabo at No. 45. Alontae Taylor, another cornerback they visited with plenty, went to the Saints at No. 49 as Burks watched waiting to fill a chair in his office.

"I also had struck up a good relationship with Alontae Taylor," Burks says. "As a coach in the National Football League, the way I see it is whatever player we draft, when he comes into this room I'm going to make it work."

The memories are hazy, but the phone calls most likely started after wide receivers George Pickens went to Pittsburgh at 52 and Alec Pierce to the Colts at No. 53. The universe of players Potts talks about had whittled to a precious few.

"Every situation is different," Potts says. "Maybe 15 picks out you've got five to seven guys you like. Then maybe the group gets thinned out five picks away and now there's a little more urgency to make a move if you feel like you want to give up another pick or two so you don't drop down another level of player."

Tobin and Potts sit next to each other and as the names are crossed off, they split up the teams to call, all the while monitoring their texts and maybe checking on what assets teams have.

It can vary, but usually Tobin is talking to the general managers while Potts is talking to other executives. Both are looking to set up the groundwork. That's where Sarkisian's chart comes in. It's more of a tool to set a trade's parameters so both sides aren't starting out in left field.

"Hey, if you're still interested when you're on the clock," a conversation may start with a player you like hanging out there. Another pick or two may go by and a deal Potts has sketched out with a club is now being talked about by Tobin and his counterpart.

"And you can't finalize anything until you or the other team is on the clock," Potts says. "Obviously, a guy has to be there."

Taylor-Britt had been the top player on their board for a while, so Tobin finished up the deal with the Bills at pick No. 60. In exchange for moving up from No. 63, the Bengals gave up a sixth-rounder. No. 209.

But it wasn't so much about the Bills at No. 60. It was about who they were in front of and who the Bengals were behind. You've got to know who to jump ahead of and after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had just riddled the Chiefs secondary twice in a month, they figured at No. 62 Kansas City was looking for a defensive back after taking edge George Karlaftis in the first round.

As they shook hands and Taylor got Taylor-Britt on the phone, they looked at their computers as the Chiefs took University of Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook.

"Cam's a great pick, a great player," Burks says. "You just never know how the draft goes."

According to the Jimmy Johnson chart, the Bengals won the trade with plus 17. They had a minus score on Fitzgerald-Spielberger, but the way that chart is set up, it was pretty much a wash. But not in Bengaldom, where Taylor-Britt's play has been pretty much off the charts.

Burrow-esque work against the clock.