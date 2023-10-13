Game Within The Game: The Evolution of Cam Taylor-Britt Right On Time

"You don't wait on anybody. This isn't wait my turn," Burks says. "You dictate. You take your turn. You've earned the opportunity. It's the NFL."

Of course, Burks may have had to wait to start that meeting with Taylor-Britt last year. Suffice to say the rookie had a punctuality problem.

"That's a generous way of putting it," says safety Mike Thomas, the Bengals' oldest player in the locker room and one of the many vets who had a heart-to-heart with him. "But the thing about Cam, he not only had a lot of veterans around him who talked to him, he listened. He's a smart guy. He was able to figure it out."

Burks thinks he's figured it out so well that he says, "I can see a C on his chest in the near future." His energy has been a given, a boundless synergy he's had since college at Nebraska, where he came by the nickname, "Juice." Mindful of Taylor-Britt's great baritone that always sounds like a pep talk, Burks sees a future "The Juice Lounge Podcast."

There had been a full circle moment last month during the week of the Rams' game when Burks called a meeting with Taylor-Britt and Turner, the second-round pick who acquired a fair number of snaps quicker than his 40-yard dash that headlined the NFL scouting combine.

Taylor-Britt, who learned his lessons, showed up about three to five minutes early. Turner arrived on the dot but not soon enough for Burks.

"Three to five minutes is the standard," Burks reminded him.

When Turner began to protest, Taylor-Britt jumped in to side with Burks. "No excuses, no explanations," referring to the motto in big letters on the walls of the cornerbacks room.

"He knows how to read a room now," says cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, the man Taylor-Britt replaced last Halloween when he went down with an ACL injury. "He's starting to realize the impact he has in the room. We talked all the time one-on-one, but it was more like a brother. He's done a great job learning to do the little things that make a pro. How he prepares for a game and it's showing up in his game."

Awuzie is one of those culture-changing locker room figures on which the Bengals have built this latest run. He's a Renaissance Man whose interests range from chess to African traditions. He's not alone with union active Mike Thomas and defensive captain Mike Hilton.

When Taylor-Britt arrived in the second round last year, there was also the veteran safety tandem of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell who prepared like coaches. Throw in Burks and the role models abounded for a young player.