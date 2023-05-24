The Education Of Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt: From Struggling Rookie To Secondary Leader

If you want to know how far Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has come from last year's second round, just turn on the tape. Cornerbacks coach Charles Burks did before the Bengals went out to practice Tuesday and Taylor-Britt recoiled at the clip from early in his first training camp.

He mangled his technique on cover two and the guys were getting on him. Mike Hilton in the lead, maybe. Heck, he was getting on himself.

"It was just horrible," Taylor-Britt says after practice. "We were like, 'Oh my goodness.' It looked totally different now. Now that's what you expect To get better every year because you're working. Learning the game. The NFL, it's a different thing. They go at players, not plays. You have to be ready for that."

The chatty CTB is ready for everything and anything after last year. "It was a very long year," he remembers. "Not the traditional rookie year," Burks calls it. CTB will tell you himself how rocky his start was, even alluding to the non-football struggles. "Spending quality time with my family," he says, feeling more settled after splitting his offseason between his two new hometowns of Atlanta and Cincinnati. Adding to the more grounded feel is a 16-week-old puppy.

"Growth-wise. Just maturity on and off the field," CTB says.

The details of everything from the daily schedule to the individual techniques would sometimes escape him a bit early on as he discovered this wasn't Nebraska and Birmingham, Ala., anymore. And to make it even tougher, that early snap was one of his only ones because he lost most of his camp and all of his preseason to surgery.

Then, as they say, the rest is history. The Halloween night No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL, Taylor-Britt was already making his first NFL start just two weeks after his debut. Then Awuzie went down near halftime and the Bengals didn't lose with CTB starting until the AFC title game and Burks will tell you he felt like CTB was his best cornerback in the playoffs.

Pro Football Focus agrees with him. The web site graded Taylor-Britt as the Bengals best player in coverage during the AFC Divisional win in Buffalo and the conference championship game loss in Kansas City. In the three playoff games, PFF says, he allowed just four catches and 33 yards on 13 targets. Burks didn't blink putting CTB on Bills Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs one-on-one and Diggs is still fuming. Taylor-Britt held Josh Allen's big target to 11 yards on two catches and three targets and now they're talking about Taylor-Britt's growth and Diggs is sitting out the spring.