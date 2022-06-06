Bengals Rookie CB Taylor-Britt Stays True To Big Personality

CTB's trainers have to be content with what they've bred. A record-setting high school quarterback in Montgomery, Ala., who turned into a hard-hitting Big Ten cornerback and became the 60th pick the draft when the Bengals traded up to get him. The kind of player that Taylor-Britt himself offers a comparison.

"I play like an angry pit bull that's been locked up for 100 years, you could say," CTB says. "When you let me out of this gate, it's going to get ugly."

That personality, in addition to his game tapes, is something Bengals scouts and coaches could sink their teeth into after last year's campus visits and interaction with him at the NFL scouting combine. It's why they targeted CTB with one of their 30 pre-draft visits to Paul Brown Stadium and a big reason why, as the cornerback pool shriveled, they made their earliest trade up the draft board in the 27 years since they went all the way up to No. 1.

He's backing up a battle-tested brew of veteran cornerbacks in Mike Hilton in the slot and starters Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple, a position that reflected the cauldron of chemistry head coach Zac Taylor stirred throughout the roster to the Super Bowl.

Hilton had come from the undrafted ranks to be one of the league's best in the slot. Awuzie had been the 60th pick himself five years ago and had come through free agency to log a Super Bowl interception. Apple had been a top ten pick who re-built his career with his fourth team. It would be just fine. A rookie could be seen and heard at the same time.

"In the meetings, he introduced himself to everybody. He has a great personality. Not a me-first rah-rah guy," Hilton says. "He's just got a smile on his face and positive energy.

"We don't want those guys coming in uptight or anything like that. Be yourself. We're accepting of everyone in here. We love the joy and the passion he brings to the game. Every place is different. In our room, we're open to whatever. You can be a veteran, a rookie, a coach. We're open to all info and knowledge."

Here's why Hilton says a rookie really should be heard, as well as seen.

"He's out there making rookie mistakes that are normal, but he's also being very vocal," Hilton says. "If he's wrong, he'd rather be loud and wrong than quiet and wrong. Rookies don't want to make mistakes, but he has no problem making a mistake and coming to Coach or a player or anybody else to figure out what he did wrong and that's a great thing for a rookie."