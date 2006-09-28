Brooks on deck

JohnsonCHAD LOOSENS UP PATS: Patriots strong safety Rodney Harrison summed it all up Thursday when asked why he lets Chad Johnson get away with the trash talk and still disdains former Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell for his words before the Pats beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl a few years back.

"Because Freddie's a bum and Chad's a baller," Harrison said Thursday. "He doesn't say it in a negative way. It's all humorous. Look at the antics that go along with it. He's not looking to hurt anyone's feelings. Motivate team, self, maybe a little spotlight on himself. It's all good. That's what the NFL is like."

They haven't had this much fun in New England since the Tea Party as Johnson loosened up 'Camp Tight as a Drum' so much that he even had Patriots coach Bill Belichick talking trash at his Thursday news conference n Foxboro.

"It's Chad being Chad. That's just Chad," said Belichick when asked why it was OK for Johnson to talk trash on Wednesday. "He's not even serious. I could throw the same stuff back at him if that's really what we wanted to do."

Of course with a New England media that rarely sees Belichick with his hair down, they egged him on.

"Tell him we'd cover him one-on-one all the time, but he pushes off more than any receiver in the league," Belichick said. "He must be paying off the officials not to call it. We're going to have to double cover him some, not that he can get open ... just as much as he pushes off, we have to do something to protect ourselves."

Johnson couldn't hide his delight when the quotes were relayed to him coming off the field from Thursday's practice.

"I like Bill," Johnson said. "Tell me again."

Belichick said he likes Johnson and enjoyed spending time with him in the offseason when their paths crossed at a couple of events and he said he had fun.

"Chad is a good guy; he's a good guy," Belichick said. "I've spent some time with him. He's really an entertaining kid. He has a good sense of humor. It sounds like he was poking fun at us. That's OK."

And he gave his seal of approval. Johnson could play for him. Belichick remembered working Johnson out at USC before the 2001 draft and Johnson showing up with an Oregon State magnetic flag on his car.

"I think he'd be productive for any team in the league. I can't imagine that he wouldn't be," Belichick said.

Harrison didn't let Johnson off the hook, though, and didn't forget the "Tell 37 I'll knock his helmet off," of Wednesday.

"That guy couldn't knock a mosquito's helmet off," Harrison said. "I guarantee you, if he knocks my helmet off, I GUARANTEE you I will retire.

"It's all fun until we get on the field and then he's ducking balls and trying not to get hit."

Harrison also jokingly compared him to Mitchell.

"But Chad's not on that level of receiver," Harrison sparred. "He's not as good as Freddie. At least Freddie played in the Super Bowl."

Harrison admitted Johnson would have to be housebroken in staid Patriotland.

"Probably just tie him up and twist his legs and throw him in the cold tub for about 20 minutes," Harrison said. "That would shut him up."

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis even got a kick out of Belichick's comments, but then he and Johnson are two guys who have seen Belichick's engaging and talkative side. Since he has become a head coach, Lewis has spent more time with Belichick, such as a day bumping into each other at an airport and traveling together to the Senior Bowl in a rare January off for Belichick.

A few years ago Lewis went to former Patriots defensive coordinator Eric Mangini's football camp and enjoyed sitting in on Belichick teaching cornerbacks how to jam receivers.