Broncos-Bengals Preview



GAME PREVIEW

NOVEMBER 4, 2012

TIME: 1 p.m. Sunday

PLACE: Paul Brown Stadium (Synthetic)

LOCAL RADIO: Play-by-play Dan Hoard and analyst Dave Lapham led by "Triple Cast" on 700-AM WLW, 1530-AM ESPN and 102.7-FM WEBN on the 25-station Bengals radio network.

NATIONAL RADIO: Sports USA Radio. Play-by-play Adam Amin analyst Doug Plank.

TV: CBS broadcast team of Greg Gumbel play-by-play and Dan Dierdorf analyst. Channel 12 in Cincinnati, Channel 7 in Dayton, Ohio, Channel 27 in Lexington, Ky.

INJURIES

CIN: OUT: WR Marvin Jones (knee) didn't practice all week while working on the rehab field and is out. DE/SLB Dontay Moch also didn't practice all week because of migraine headaches and was put on the season-ending injured reserve non-football injury list. RB Brian Leonard (ribs) practiced full for the first time Thursday and all indications are he'll play. DT Pat Sims (hamstring) practiced for the first time in nearly a year this week and didn't appear on the injury list but the Bengals won't bring him off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for Sunday.

DEN: OUT: Backup MLB Joe Mays (leg) went on IR earlier this week. CB Tracy Porter (illness) came back Thursday working full, but he's expected to be inactive and on Friday he was declared out. QB Peyton Manning (thumb) got nicked on his throwing hand Sunday night but has been full go all week.

THE SERIES

Broncos lead, 18-8; Bengals lead in Cincinnati, 6-5; 2-2 at PBS

NOTEWORTHY

» The Broncos were the Bengals' first opponent at home on Sept. 15, 1968 at Nippert Stadium, the day Cincinnati celebrated its first-ever victory, 24-10.

» The Broncos have been the first opponent for three Bengals head coaches: Tiger Johnson, Sam Wyche, Marvin Lewis.

» Games against the Bengals were the first wins for former Denver head coach Josh McDaniels and current head coach John Fox.

» The Broncos were the first team to play Monday Night Football at PBS in a 2004 game won by the Bengals. The only players appearing Sunday that played in that game are Bengals LE Robert Geathers and Broncos CB Champ Bailey.

» The Broncos roster is stocked with local stories. DE Derek Wolfe and assistant secondary coach Sam Garnes are University of Cincinnati products. LB Wesley Woodyard, TE Jacob Tamme and WLB Danny Trevathan played at the University of Kentucky. DE Elvis Dumervil played at Louisville and S David Bruton is from Miamisburg, Ohio.

» Cincinnati's last three games against Denver and three different head coaches have been wildly bitter losses. On Christmas Eve 2006 the Bengals would have gone to the playoffs with a win but a blown snap on an extra point in the last minute foiled OT in a 24-23 loss. The 2009 opener at PBS made history when a tipped ball with 11 seconds left turned into Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley's 87-yard TD for the longest winning pass ever in the final minute of an NFL fourth quarter for Denver's 12-7 win. Last season's 24-22 loss at Mile High proved to be a bit more sane, but it still came down to a fourth-and-one the Bengals couldn't convert after opting not to try for a 53-yard field goal with 3:04 left.

NFL RANKINGS

CIN: 14th in scoring, 17th in offense (23rd rushing, 11th passing); Tied for 25th in scoring defense, 21st in defense (22nd rushing, 16th passing), tied for 27th in turnover margin at minus-6.

DEN: 4th in scoring, 2nd in offense (22nd in rushing, 2nd in passing); 14th in scoring defense, 9th in defense (18th rushing, 9th passing), tied for 22nd in turnover margin at minus-3.

COACHES

CIN: Marvin Lewis 72-76-1 regular season, 0-3 postseason in his 10th season, 1-4 vs. Denver.

DEN: John Fox 13-12 in second season, 91-86 in 11th season overall; 2-2 vs. Bengals, 1-2 vs. Lewis.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, is calling for mostly sunny skies with the temperature at 48 degrees, no chance of rain, and the wind out of the north at eight miles per hour.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

» 7-0 - Broncos QB Peyton Manning's career record vs. Bengals as starter

» 5-0 - Former Denver QB and current Broncos football chief John Elway's career record vs. Bengals as starter

» 11-8-1 - Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis's November record at PBS

» 8-11 - Lewis's October record at PBS

» 20-16-1 - Lewis's overall record in November, his best month

» 200 - NFL starts by Broncos CB Champ Bailey

» 109 - NFL catches by Bengals WR A.J. Green

» 210 - Combined NFL starts by Bengals starting CBs Leon Hall and Terence Newman

» 33 - Denver's NFL-leading passes of 20-plus yards

» 28 - Passes of 20-plus yards allowed by Bengals, seventh most in NFL

» 17 - Manning's career TD passes vs. Bengals

» 21 - Bengals backup QB Bruce Gradkowski's career TD passes

» 68 - Manning's NFL-record 300-yard passing games in 15 seasons

» 30 - Bengals 300-yard passing games in last 15 seasons

» 5 - Manning's current career-high and Broncos record streak of 300-yard games

» 5 - Bengals QB Andy Dalton's career 300-yard games

» 12-11 - Dalton's record in first 23 games

» 10-13 - Manning's record in first 23 games

» 82.7 - Dalton's passer rating in first 23 games

» 77.2 - Manning's passer rating in first 23 games

» 33 - Dalton's TD passes in first 23 games

» 40 - Manning's TD passes in first 23 games