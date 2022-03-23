Bengals Waive Johnson

The Bengals today waived OT Fred Johnson.
A fourth-year player out the University of Florida, Johnson played in 23 games (eight starts) for Cincinnati since joining the team in 2019.
New starting right tackle La'el Collins met the Bengals media for the first time in a Wednesday Zoom. The highlights:
The Joe Burrow Improbable Dreamers transformed the way their city and the NFL views their Bengals, so it was fitting that a bunch of Cincinnati kids greeted the newest Bengal and symbol of the Super Bowl spoils when massive La'el Collins filled up the Paul Brown Stadium lobby door this past Sunday.
The Bengals today re-signed restricted free agent OT Fred Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
When the Bengals' biggest prize of the offseason walked through the Paul Brown Stadium front door late Sunday afternoon to sign his three-year contract, head coach Zac Taylor knew exactly what he saw as La'el Collins stretched out his hand for greetings all around.
The Bengals today signed free agent OT La'el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season.
The Opening Day overhaul of the right side of the Bengals offensive line is complete less than a week into free agency. According to reports. After a weekend of heavyweight negotiations that included a sighting at Kenwood Mall, multiple outlets reported Sunday that the Bengals' shopping spree now included an agreement with former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins.
The Bengals today re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
Meetings and greetings and a good-bye during a free agent Friday at Paul Brown Stadium.