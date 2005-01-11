Bengals Tickets in Demand

Lower bowl of PBS is nearly sold out as Bengals fill 2005 ticket requests

The Bengals experienced an all-time high in first-day demand for new season ticket sales on Monday, and director of ticket sales Kevin Lane said today that ticket availability in the lower bowl of Paul Brown Stadium for 2005 is now extremely limited.

"We are essentially sold out in the lower bowl, pending the number of renewals we have from current season ticket holders," Lane said. "Renewal notices for season tickets will go out next month, and if our current patrons respond as we anticipate, every seat in those areas should be spoken for."

Season tickets for 2005 are still immediately available in all areas above the lower bowl, Lane said, with a wide range of options on location.

The Bengals opened season sales for 2005 on Monday, with a sales total of more than 400.

"As best we can determine from our records, this is easily our biggest first day for season ticket sales in franchise history," Lane said.

The Bengals have sold out their last 11 regular season home games, including all eight from the 2004 season.