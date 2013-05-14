Bengals Ticket Packs available this Saturday

Ticket Packs for the 2013 Bengals home season will go on sale Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

The schedule includes AFC North Division visits by defending NFL champion Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. The other five home games include four teams that joined the Bengals in the playoffs last season – Green Bay, Indianapolis, Minnesota and New England.

Both two-game and four-game packs will be available, and for the first time, packs can be secured for as low as $40 per ticket per game. In 2012, all available $40 seats were sold out through full season tickets, but for 2013—a second straight season featuring price reductions—the number of available $40 seats has been increased.

In most locations, Ticket Packs will have a per-game price below the cost of comparable single-game tickets (whose availability for the regular season is yet to be scheduled).

Ticket Packs offer preferred seating options over single-game tickets, including the same seats for all games within a pack. Both the four-game and two-game packs will be available on all three levels of the stadium. Also, pack buyers gain priority behind full-season ticket holders for 2013 season playoff seats.

FOUR-GAME POWER PACKS Orange Pack Black Pack Green Bay Pittsburgh New York Jets New England Indianapolis Cleveland Minnesota Baltimore TWO-GAME POWER PACKS Pack A Pittsburgh Cleveland Pack B New England Baltimore Pack C Green Bay New York Jets Pack D Indianapolis Minnesota

Beginning at 10 a.m. on May 18, Ticket Packs may be purchased by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 866-621-TDTD (8383), or online here. Packs will be available in person at the PBS ticket office during normal business hours of Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., beginning Monday, May 20.