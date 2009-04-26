 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals take TE, then center

Apr 26, 2009 at 05:03 AM

!

Updated: 12:30 p.m.

For the first time in seven years Sunday the Bengals drafted a tight end as high as the third round with Missouri's Chase Coffman going with the 98th pick. Known strictly as a receiving tight end, the 6-5, 246-pound Coffman rose high on draft boards with what some believe are the best hands in the draft and excellent route-running skills. After catching 90 balls for nearly 1,000 yards, Coffman was named the Mackey Award winner as the nation's best tight end and finished his career with the second most yards by a tight end in NCAA history.

Then at 106 the Bengals took a center in the 6-4, 302-pound Jon Luigs of Arkansas, named the best center in the country in 2007 before his stock dropped a bit this year. But he's known as a smart player who started 46 games and snapped the ball for SEC leading rusher Michael Smith.

Coffman, the highest drafted tight end since the Bengals traded up to get Matt Schobel in the 2002 draft, is looking at being the third tight end behind Reggie Kelly and Ben Utecht. His father played tight end with his position coach, Jon Hayes, when they were in Kansas City.

"I've known him since he was a pup," Hayes said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising