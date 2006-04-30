Bengals speed through draft

BrazellIf you weren't ready for the Bengals' last three picks of this weekend's draft, you might have missed it because the slowest guy may be the nation's fastest quarterback in Reggie McNeal as the Bengals drafted with division champion depth while pursuing multi-position players late Sunday.

When the smoke cleared from what could be their fastest draft ever, the Bengals emerged with no tight ends, a 4-3 defense, some character questions, and an Olympian challenge to such roster incumbents as Kelley Washington, Matthias Askew and Shaun Smith.

The Bengals opted in the last two rounds for fourth-down specialists and potential game-breakers instead of safely stacking positions.

They were in the process Sunday night of signing an estimated 16 college free agents, including their fifth quarterback to run the May 12-14 rookie minicamp.

In the sixth round, the Bengals drafted Texas A&M's McNeal and put him at a position - wide receiver - he hasn't played since he was a freshman in high school.

At the top of the seventh round, they used the Texans' seventh-round pick they received for the loss of wide receiver Kevin Walter on a player that can do what Walter did in the kicking game with Penn State special teams dynamo Ethan Kilmer. The 6-0, 204-pound Kilmer, a walk-on from Pennsylvania's University of Shippensburg, can also play both receiver and safety.

Then with their eighth and last pick they had receivers coach Hue Jackson chortling with the selection of little-used LSU wide receiver Bennie Brazell, an Olympic finalist in the 400 meters in the 2004 Games. With an average of 22.5 yards and three TDs on just 13 catches, the 6-0, 176-pound Brazell is the Bengals answer to the more pubbed Jeremy Bloom.

How fast are these guys?

First-round pick Johnathan Joseph ran the second fastest time at the NFL scouting combine in 4.31 seconds, but the Bengals think Kilmer and Brazell might be a tad faster.

"Speed, baby," Jackson said as the day wrapped up. "Oh my goodness. Speed."

Head coach Marvin Lewis loves speed because he loves to practice with it in his belief it makes his entire team better. He couldn't help but call Kilmer a few weeks ago after watching some of his spectacular 23-tackle season on special teams.

"Wow," he told him.

"When you watch him on tape, he blows you away on fourth down. He keeps you up and awake," Lewis said. "Those characteristics are what make me very excited. I talked to him the Saturday before Easter, and he was very excited."

Lewis says Kilmer has the ability to start as a gunner on the kicking teams in the NFL after a distinguished track career at Shippensburg before walking on to the Penn State football team. He played in every game the past two years and while he caught just nine balls, two were for touchdowns, and he averaged 17.5 yards per catch.

Although Brazell focused mainly on track during his Olympic venture and a college career in which he made All-American 14 times, he did play in 32 games the last three seasons. But he didn't see a lot of time, and that why he was sitting there and Jackson was pumping his fist because he said "wow" too, at Baton Rouge for his workout.

"II don't know if anyone could tell me which one has a risk. I think they are just young, developing players.," Lewis said. "I think you want guys who come here in the NFL and continue to grow and get better. They have the bodies and traits to play NFL football, so I don't know if they are a chance factor as much as it is just exciting to have them on this team. I think with chance factors, you're hesitant, and I don't think we were hesitant with these guys."

Jackson isn't so much interested in making Brazell a returner, but simply "the best receiver he can be," he said.

McNeal presents intriguing options

Just think what he gets to do with McNeal, the Bengals' most intriguing pick this weekend. Jackson gets to mold the nation's most athletic quarterback, a 6-2, 215-pound marvel who blistered the combine with a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash, into a new wide receiver. McNeal never even once lined up there in college for one snap on a trick play.

The Bengals haven't seen him catch or run routes, but after watching the tape of a career one scouting service said reminded one of their guys of Hall of Famer Warren Moon when he came out of Washington, they think he can do it.

They haven't closed the door on McNeal being a quarterback a few years down the road, but not now.

"I don't know if you look at it as a gimmick, but if you came out of a television time out with him in your huddle and Carson Palmer on the sidelines, a team wonders if he stays out there or Carson comes in," said offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski. "As a defense you have to deal with that and you're confused, that's the type of things we would try to do to utilize him. His athleticism makes you find ways to get the ball in his hands, get him touches and let him do the special things he does."

Jackson assumes McNeal has good hands and thinks he is a good enough athlete that he can absorb the position quickly.

"He can bend his knees and he's got loose hips; it shouldn't be a problem," Jackson said. "The toughest thing will be running routes, but that's all about body memorization and getting used to it."

For his part, McNeal, who only worked out for the Cowboys and Dolphins as a wide receiver, agrees it's a challenge. Spring camp and training camp are going to look at times like one of Lewis's Football 101 classes for guys like McNeal and Kilmer hunting for a position.

"Probably getting technique down and running crisp routes," McNeal says are the main obstacles.

"Since I played quarterback, I know how to read defenses and read coverages. If I have to run a route against man or zone coverage, I'll be able to find holes and get open."

What it all means is that Washington, who just signed his $721,000 one-year tender on Saturday, is in a serious roster joust even if Chris Henry is looking at a month-long NFL suspension.

The Bengals usually keep six receivers with five active and they already have Chad Johnson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Tab Perry, free-agent Antonio Chatman, McNeal and Kilmer. Even without Henry, it's jammed.

Washington signed the tender in an effort to help the Bengals trade him to a team with a better opportunity, but Lewis said, "it didn't arise."