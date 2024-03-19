 Skip to main content
Bengals Sign Trent Brown

Mar 19, 2024 at 01:54 PM
The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent OT Trent Brown to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Brown (6-8, 380), a 10th-year player out of the University of Florida, originally was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the 49ers (2015-17), has had two stints with the New England Patriots ('18, '21-23), and also spent time with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders ('19-20). He has played in 100 regular-season games (93 starts) and has started four postseason contests.

Brown was a member of the Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season, and was a Pro Bowl selection in '19 while with the Raiders.

