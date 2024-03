Gesicki (6-6, 252), a seventh-year player out of Penn State University, originally was a second-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He spent his first five seasons (2018-22) with the Dolphins before joining the New England Patriots for the '23 campaign. He has played in 98 career regular-season games (41 starts) and caught 260 passes for 2861 yards and 20 TDs.