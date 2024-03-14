Bengals Sign Geno Stone

Stone (5-11, 210), a fifth-year player out of the University of Iowa, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens and played in 51 games (19 starts), recording 118 tackles, eight INTs, 11 PDs, one FF and one FR. Stone is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he ranked second in the NFL in INTs (seven; led AFC), while also posting career highs in tackles (66) and PDs (nine).