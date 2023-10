Sam (6-3, 210; Florida State) was with the New England Patriots in 2004 and '05. He was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2004 Draft, and as a rookie he played in two games (no statistics) before being placed Oct. 20 on the Reserve/Injured list with a groin injury. In 2005, he had 4 receptions for 41 yards in preseason for New England, was waived Sept. 3, and was signed Sept. 8 to the Patriots practice squad, where he spent the full season.