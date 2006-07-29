Bengals sign five draft picks

Jul 29, 2006 at 05:31 PM

The Bengals signed five draft choices as training camp opened today, leaving only one of the team's eight selections unsigned.

Signed today were CB Johnathan Joseph of South Carolina (first round, 24th overall), G Andrew Whitworth of Louisiana State (second round, 55th overall), LB Ahmad Brooks of Virginia (third round of supplemental draft), LB A.J. Nicholson of Florida State (fifth round, 157th overall) and WR Reggie McNeal of Texas A&M (sixth round, 193rd overall).

Joseph signed a five-year contract, and the other four players signed four-year deals.

The only Bengals 2006 draft pick still unsigned is third-round choice Frostee Rucker, DE from Southern California.

Signed previously and also in camp are DT Domata Peko of Michigan State (fourth round), S Ethan Kilmer of Penn State (seventh round) and WR Bennie Brazell of Louisiana State (seventh round).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising