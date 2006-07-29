Bengals sign five draft picks

The Bengals signed five draft choices as training camp opened today, leaving only one of the team's eight selections unsigned.
Signed today were CB Johnathan Joseph of South Carolina (first round, 24th overall), G Andrew Whitworth of Louisiana State (second round, 55th overall), LB Ahmad Brooks of Virginia (third round of supplemental draft), LB A.J. Nicholson of Florida State (fifth round, 157th overall) and WR Reggie McNeal of Texas A&M (sixth round, 193rd overall).
Joseph signed a five-year contract, and the other four players signed four-year deals.
The only Bengals 2006 draft pick still unsigned is third-round choice Frostee Rucker, DE from Southern California.
Signed previously and also in camp are DT Domata Peko of Michigan State (fourth round), S Ethan Kilmer of Penn State (seventh round) and WR Bennie Brazell of Louisiana State (seventh round).