Bengals Sign CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

The Bengals today signed CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, who participated in the team's rookie minicamp today as a tryout player.
Daramy-Swaray (5-9, 172) most recently played last season for the Potsdam Royals of the German Football League. He played in all 12 of the Royals' 2021 games, recording 39 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions and nine total passes defensed.
Daramy-Swaray is a product of Colgate University, where he last played in 2019 as a senior. Since this is his first NFL contract, he will be classified as a rookie.