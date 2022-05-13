Bengals Sign 16 College Free Agents

May 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
The Bengals today signed 16 college free agents.

The CFAs will participate in the team's Rookie Minicamp, which takes place today at Paul Brown Stadium

The complete list of today's signings:

POSITION AND NAME; HEIGHT AND WEIGHT; COLLEGE; HOMETOWN

  • LS Cal Adomitis; 6-2, 235; Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh, Pa.
  • G/C Ben Brown; 6-5, 312; Mississippi; Vicksburg, Miss.
  • OT Devin Cochran; 6-7, 306; Georgia Tech; Athens, Ga.
  • CB Allan George; 5-11, 191; Vanderbilt; Andalusia, Ala.
  • WR Jaivon Heiligh; 6-1, 202; Coastal Carolina; Venice, Fla.
  • LB Clarence Hicks; 6-2, 225; Texas-San Antonio; Pensacola, Fla.
  • CB Delonte Hood; 5-11, 192; Peru State College; Washington D.C.
  • HB Shermari Jones; 6-0, 213; Coastal Carolina; Pensacola, Fla.
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II; 5-11, 185; Kansas; Chandler, Ariz.
  • G Desmond Noel; 6-4, 301; Florida Atlantic; Cincinnati, Ohio
  • WR Kendric Pryor; 5-11, 183; Wisconsin; Hazel Crest, Ill.
  • S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles; 5-9, 183; Washington; Inglewood, Calif.
  • TE Justin Rigg; 6-6, 259; Kentucky; Springboro, Ohio
  • WR Jack Sorenson; 6-0, 189; Miami (Ohio); Kildeer, Ill.
  • DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale; 6-5, 285; Mississippi; Lexington, Tenn.
  • LB Carson Wells; 6-3, 241; Colorado; Bushnell, Fla.

The Bengals also have arranged for additional unsigned players to work with the team on a tryout basis during Rookie Minicamp. A list of those tryout players will be included on rosters available at the minicamp.

