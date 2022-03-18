Bengals Roster Moves

*Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Allen, a sixth-year player out of the University of Arkansas, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He spent time with the Jaguars, Rams and Broncos before joining the Bengals in August of 2020. He has played in 11 career games (six starts) for Cincinnati, and has completed 107 of 176 passes for 1074 yards, 10 TDs and four INTs (87.6 rating).

*Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract through the 2025 season. Cappa, a fifth-year player out of Humboldt State University, originally was third-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2018. He spent each of his first four seasons (2018-21) with the Buccaneers, and played in 52 career games (46 starts).

*Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Hurst, a fifth-year player out of the University of South Carolina, originally was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his first two seasons (2018-19) with Baltimore, and his last two seasons ('20-21) with the Atlanta Falcons. He has played in 57 career games (18 starts), and has 125 catches for 1304 yards and 12 TDs.

*Re-signed WR Mike D. Thomas to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Thomas, a seventh-year player out of the University of Southern Mississippi, originally was a sixth-round pick of the L.A. Rams in 2016. He spent his first four seasons with the Rams before joining the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 26 games (one start) for Cincinnati, and has 18 catches for 184 yards and a TD, along with four tackles and a FF on special teams.