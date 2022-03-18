Bengals Roster Moves

Mar 18, 2022 at 04:54 PM
*Re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Allen, a sixth-year player out of the University of Arkansas, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He spent time with the Jaguars, Rams and Broncos before joining the Bengals in August of 2020. He has played in 11 career games (six starts) for Cincinnati, and has completed 107 of 176 passes for 1074 yards, 10 TDs and four INTs (87.6 rating).

 *Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract through the 2025 season. Cappa, a fifth-year player out of Humboldt State University, originally was third-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2018. He spent each of his first four seasons (2018-21) with the Buccaneers, and played in 52 career games (46 starts).

 *Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Hurst, a fifth-year player out of the University of South Carolina, originally was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He spent his first two seasons (2018-19) with Baltimore, and his last two seasons ('20-21) with the Atlanta Falcons. He has played in 57 career games (18 starts), and has 125 catches for 1304 yards and 12 TDs.

*Re-signed WR Mike D. Thomas to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Thomas, a seventh-year player out of the University of Southern Mississippi, originally was a sixth-round pick of the L.A. Rams in 2016. He spent his first four seasons with the Rams before joining the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 26 games (one start) for Cincinnati, and has 18 catches for 184 yards and a TD, along with four tackles and a FF on special teams.

*Released C Trey Hopkins. A seventh-year pro out of the University of Texas, Hopkins originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2014. He played in 76 career career games (67 starts) for Cincinnati, and for the last three seasons served as the Bengals' No. 1 center.

Related Content

news

Collins Makes Moving Opening Statement With Bengals: "Can't wait ... to move people out of the way"

New starting right tackle La'el Collins met the Bengals media for the first time in a Wednesday Zoom. The highlights:
news

Post-Super Bowl Bengals Still Riding High In Free Agency

The Joe Burrow Improbable Dreamers transformed the way their city and the NFL views their Bengals, so it was fitting that a bunch of Cincinnati kids greeted the newest Bengal and symbol of the Super Bowl spoils when massive La'el Collins filled up the Paul Brown Stadium lobby door this past Sunday.
news

Bengals Waive Johnson

The Bengals today waived OT Fred Johnson.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Johnson

The Bengals today re-signed restricted free agent OT Fred Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Joe Burrow Gets His Man and Charismatic Collins Sets Tone In Massive Bengals O-Line Renovation 

When the Bengals' biggest prize of the offseason walked through the Paul Brown Stadium front door late Sunday afternoon to sign his three-year contract, head coach Zac Taylor knew exactly what he saw as La'el Collins stretched out his hand for greetings all around.
news

Bengals Sign La'el Collins

The Bengals today signed free agent OT La'el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Finalizing Deal With RT La'el Collins

The Opening Day overhaul of the right side of the Bengals offensive line is complete less than a week into free agency. According to reports. After a weekend of heavyweight negotiations that included a sighting at Kenwood Mall, multiple outlets reported Sunday that the Bengals' shopping spree now included an agreement with former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Eli Apple

The Bengals today re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Host A Slice Of March Madness During A Free Agent Friday

Meetings and greetings and a good-bye during a free agent Friday at Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Karras, Bengals Like The Fit In Joe Burrow's Pocket: 'You Could Always Rely On Him'

Meet Ted Karras, the newest Bengal who is Midwest comfortable and whose family has four Super Bowl rings, and how he'll try to bring home at least a fifth in stripes.
