Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves:
*Signed WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Irwin, a second-year player out of Stanford University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Miami in 2019. He joined Cincinnati mid-way through the 2019 season, and has since played in nine games, with three catches for 39 yards, and three punt returns for 31 yards.
*Released CB Trae Waynes. An eighth-year player out of Michigan State University, Waynes played in five regular-season games (four starts) and four postseason games in two seasons with the Bengals.