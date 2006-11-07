Bengals roster moves

Signed C Ben Wilkerson to the roster from the Bengals practice squad. Wilkerson (6-4, 305; LSU) signed a four-year contract. He is a first-year NFL player. He played in all four Bengals preseason games, and had been on the practice squad since Sept. 4. He originally signed with the Bengals in 2005 as a college free agent, but was not on the roster last season as he rehabbed from a knee injury suffered in college.