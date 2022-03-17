Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.

*Signed C Ted Karras. A seventh-year player out of the University of Illinois, Karras originally was a sixth-round pick of New England in 2016. He has spent time with both the Patriots and Dolphins and has played in 93 career games (49 starts), seeing action at both C and G.

*Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas. A ninth-year pro out of Stanford University, Thomas originally was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He spent time with 49ers, Dolphins, Giants and Texans, before joining the Bengals last October. He went on to play in eight regular-season games (one start) and all four postseason games for Cincinnati in 2021. He posted 12 tackles on defense and six on special teams (tied for second on team) during the regular season.