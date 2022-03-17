Bengals Roster Moves

Mar 17, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Michael Thomas Sign
Michael Thomas, Safety

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.

*Signed C Ted Karras. A seventh-year player out of the University of Illinois, Karras originally was a sixth-round pick of New England in 2016. He has spent time with both the Patriots and Dolphins and has played in 93 career games (49 starts), seeing action at both C and G.

*Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas. A ninth-year pro out of Stanford University, Thomas originally was a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He spent time with 49ers, Dolphins, Giants and Texans, before joining the Bengals last October. He went on to play in eight regular-season games (one start) and all four postseason games for Cincinnati in 2021. He posted 12 tackles on defense and six on special teams (tied for second on team) during the regular season.

*Re-signed DT Josh Tupou. A fifth-year player out of the University of Colorado, Tupou originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2017. He has played in 40 career games (16 starts, including nine last season) for Cincinnati, and has 48 tackles and a FF.

Related Content

news

Collins Makes Moving Opening Statement With Bengals: "Can't wait ... to move people out of the way"

New starting right tackle La'el Collins met the Bengals media for the first time in a Wednesday Zoom. The highlights:
news

Post-Super Bowl Bengals Still Riding High In Free Agency

The Joe Burrow Improbable Dreamers transformed the way their city and the NFL views their Bengals, so it was fitting that a bunch of Cincinnati kids greeted the newest Bengal and symbol of the Super Bowl spoils when massive La'el Collins filled up the Paul Brown Stadium lobby door this past Sunday.
news

Bengals Waive Johnson

The Bengals today waived OT Fred Johnson.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Johnson

The Bengals today re-signed restricted free agent OT Fred Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Joe Burrow Gets His Man and Charismatic Collins Sets Tone In Massive Bengals O-Line Renovation 

When the Bengals' biggest prize of the offseason walked through the Paul Brown Stadium front door late Sunday afternoon to sign his three-year contract, head coach Zac Taylor knew exactly what he saw as La'el Collins stretched out his hand for greetings all around.
news

Bengals Sign La'el Collins

The Bengals today signed free agent OT La'el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Finalizing Deal With RT La'el Collins

The Opening Day overhaul of the right side of the Bengals offensive line is complete less than a week into free agency. According to reports. After a weekend of heavyweight negotiations that included a sighting at Kenwood Mall, multiple outlets reported Sunday that the Bengals' shopping spree now included an agreement with former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Eli Apple

The Bengals today re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Host A Slice Of March Madness During A Free Agent Friday

Meetings and greetings and a good-bye during a free agent Friday at Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Karras, Bengals Like The Fit In Joe Burrow's Pocket: 'You Could Always Rely On Him'

Meet Ted Karras, the newest Bengal who is Midwest comfortable and whose family has four Super Bowl rings, and how he'll try to bring home at least a fifth in stripes.
