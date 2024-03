The Bengals had a light workout Monday on the Paul Brown Stadium field after their three-day weekend and the notable absences were centers Rich Braham and Eric Ghiaciuc and wide receivers Reggie McNeal and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. McNeal was arrested over the weekend in Houston and the club hasn't commented on his status. Braham and Ghiaciuc are both nursing knee injuries, and Houshmandzadeh is most likely resting some aches that won't keep him out of Sunday's game.