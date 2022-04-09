Bengals Re-Sign Tre Flowers

Flowers, a fifth-year player out of Oklahoma State University, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He joined the Bengals on waivers from Seattle last season on Oct. 14, and went on to play in 11 regular-season games (one start) and all four playoff games for Cincinnati. He had 17 tackles and a PD during the regular season for the Bengals, along with six tackles on special teams (tied for second on team).