Bengals Re-Sign Harris

Harris, a 14th-year veteran out of Rutgers University, has served as Cincinnati's long snapper since mid-2009 and has made 1876 career deep snaps for the Bengals without an unplayable delivery. He enters the 2022 season having played in 201 career games for Cincinnati, five shy of LB Reggie Williams (206) for third place in team history, and six shy of CB Ken Riley and P Kevin Huber for the team record (207).