Bengals Re-Sign Harris

Mar 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM
190919-Harris-Clark_practice

The Bengals today signed LS Clark Harris to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Harris, a 14th-year veteran out of Rutgers University, has served as Cincinnati's long snapper since mid-2009 and has made 1876 career deep snaps for the Bengals without an unplayable delivery. He enters the 2022 season having played in 201 career games for Cincinnati, five shy of LB Reggie Williams (206) for third place in team history, and six shy of CB Ken Riley and P Kevin Huber for the team record (207).

Had he not re-signed, Harris was due to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. today.

Related Content

news

Collins Makes Moving Opening Statement With Bengals: "Can't wait ... to move people out of the way"

New starting right tackle La'el Collins met the Bengals media for the first time in a Wednesday Zoom. The highlights:
news

Post-Super Bowl Bengals Still Riding High In Free Agency

The Joe Burrow Improbable Dreamers transformed the way their city and the NFL views their Bengals, so it was fitting that a bunch of Cincinnati kids greeted the newest Bengal and symbol of the Super Bowl spoils when massive La'el Collins filled up the Paul Brown Stadium lobby door this past Sunday.
news

Bengals Waive Johnson

The Bengals today waived OT Fred Johnson.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Johnson

The Bengals today re-signed restricted free agent OT Fred Johnson to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Joe Burrow Gets His Man and Charismatic Collins Sets Tone In Massive Bengals O-Line Renovation 

When the Bengals' biggest prize of the offseason walked through the Paul Brown Stadium front door late Sunday afternoon to sign his three-year contract, head coach Zac Taylor knew exactly what he saw as La'el Collins stretched out his hand for greetings all around.
news

Bengals Sign La'el Collins

The Bengals today signed free agent OT La'el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Finalizing Deal With RT La'el Collins

The Opening Day overhaul of the right side of the Bengals offensive line is complete less than a week into free agency. According to reports. After a weekend of heavyweight negotiations that included a sighting at Kenwood Mall, multiple outlets reported Sunday that the Bengals' shopping spree now included an agreement with former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Eli Apple

The Bengals today re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.
news

Bengals Host A Slice Of March Madness During A Free Agent Friday

Meetings and greetings and a good-bye during a free agent Friday at Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Bengals Roster Moves

The Bengals today made the following roster moves.
news

Karras, Bengals Like The Fit In Joe Burrow's Pocket: 'You Could Always Rely On Him'

Meet Ted Karras, the newest Bengal who is Midwest comfortable and whose family has four Super Bowl rings, and how he'll try to bring home at least a fifth in stripes.
Advertising