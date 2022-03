Apple, a seventh-year player out of Ohio State University, originally was a first-round pick of the N.Y. Giants in 2016. He spent time with the Giants, Saints and Panthers before joining the Bengals in March of 2021. He played in 16 regular-season games (15 starts) and four postseason games (all starts) for Cincinnati last season, and had 49 tackles, two INTs and 10 PDs.