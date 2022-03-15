Bengals Re-Sign B.J. Hill

Hill, a fifth-year player out of North Carolina State University, originally was a third-round pick of the N.Y. Giants in 2018. He joined Cincinnati via a trade with the Giants last August, and then went on to play in 16 regular-season games (two starts) and all four playoff games (three starts) for the Bengals. He totaled 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks (fourth on team) during the regular season, and 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an INT in the playoffs.