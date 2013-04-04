Bengals preseason schedule announced

The Bengals 2013 preseason schedule, released today by the NFL, features a nationally televised game at Atlanta, home dates against regional AFC foes Tennessee and Indianapolis, and the team's first-ever preseason visit to Dallas.

As the Bengals prepare their bid for a third straight trip to the playoffs, the lineup of preseason foes will include two games against fellow 2012 playoff teams (Falcons and Colts). The Colts will also be on Cincinnati's schedule in the regular season.

Though dates and kickoff times for the regular season are yet to be announced, it's known that in addition to home games against AFC North division rivals Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, the Bengals will play at home against New England, the New York Jets, Indianapolis, Green Bay and Minnesota. Five of the eight regular-season home games are against fellow 2012 playoff qualifiers, including defending NFL champion Baltimore. Four of the five '12 playoff qualifiers on the regular-season home schedule (Baltimore, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New England) are teams that join the Bengals among the only seven NFL teams to reach the playoffs at least three times in the last four years.

Season tickets are available now through the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 866-621-8383 (TDTD) or online here.

Cincinnati will open preseason by playing at Atlanta on national television for the second straight preseason. The date will be Thurs., Aug. 8, with kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Atlanta broadcast also will be simulcast on a Cincinnati over-the-air station (to be announced).

The Falcons last season reached the NFC Championship game, and they have had a winning record for five straight seasons. In the 2012 preseason, the Bengals won 24-19 at Atlanta on a FOX network broadcast. The Bengals did not have a national TV preseason date in 2011, but they had two in 2010.

Dates and kickoff times for this year's final three preseason games are yet to be announced, but the home opener will be vs. Tennessee in Week 2, followed by a Week 3 visit to Dallas and a Week 4 finale at home vs. Indianapolis.

The Bengals will take on Tennessee in preseason for the first time since 2003. They will play Dallas in preseason for only the second time. The first meeting against Dallas was in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio, in 2010.

In Week 4 at Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals will keep alive their regional rivalry with Indianapolis. The game will be the 21st preseason meeting between the two teams in the last 22 years. Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis is the closest geographical rivalry among cities in the AFC, with a driving distance of 110 miles.