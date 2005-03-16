Bengals open preseason against Pats

The Bengals will open the 2005 preseason with a home game against the two-time defending NFL champion New England Patriots. They also will take on defending NFC champion Philadelphia and Indianapolis as they prepare for the '05 regular season.

The NFL today announced preseason opponents, game sites and weekends for each team in the 2005 preseason. Exact dates and kickoff times are yet to be set, but the Bengals will host New England during Week 1 of preseason play, the weekend of Aug. 11-15.

The Bengals also faced New England in their home preseason opener in 2004, downing the Patriots 31-3 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals will play at Washington in Week 2 (Aug. 18-22) and will visit Philadelphia in Week 3 (Aug. 25-29).

Cincinnati will close the preseason at home against regional rival Indianapolis in Week 4 (Sept. 1-2). The Colts and Bengals have met every year but one in preseason since 1992.

The 2005 preseason schedule marks the first time for the Bengals to open with a home game since 1996.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2005 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

NEW ENGLAND (Week 1 - August 11 - 15)

at Washington (Week 2 - August 18 - 22)

at Philadelphia (Week 3 - August 25 - 29)