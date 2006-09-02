Bengals older and wiser

BrooksThe decision to go heavy at linebacker may have been the selection of Virginia linebacker Ahmad Brooks in the third round of the supplemental draft. While the team thinks he'll be a fine player, Brooks has had trouble adjusting to his new role in the kicking game and the Bengals may opt not to suit him up on Gameday.

In linebacker Marcus Wilkins, a fifth-year player who has racked up 41 special teams tackles the past two seasons and led the team with 24 in 2004, the Bengals are virtually keeping a fourth specialist. Although Wilkins has never established himself from scrimmage, the coaches have always coveted his special teams play.

And special teams is the big reason the Bengals kept 10 defensive backs and probably the only reason they kept seventh-rounder Ethan Kilmer, the Penn State teams demon who made the club even though he has played football for just four seasons and started playing safety virtually when he arrived in the pros.

"He was drafted to fulfill a certain role, and he's come here and he's done just an outstanding job on it," Lewis said. "He hasn't disappointed and that's been consistent all the way through.

"We want to make sure we have the best guys there; guys who produce and play specials teams all the time. If you give up an explosive play on special teams it's just as likely to get you beat as offense and defense."

Special teams is also a major reason the Bengals kept free-agent wide receiver Antonio Chatman even though he caught one ball (for three yards) and returned one punt (for five yards) in playing just one preseason game because of a groin problem that has nagged him all training camp. The Bengals hope when he gets healthy he can help lift the NFL's worst punt return game last year with the moves that helped him bust the league's longest return last year on an 85-yarder while with Green Bay.

After Wilson went off for 129 yards on 19 carries Friday against the Colts in the preseason finale, he showed he could handle a heavy load for at least a game or two in case Rudi Johnson gets nicked. That could have also been a factor in PUP-ing Perry instead of keeping him active until he got ready.