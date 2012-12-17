Bengals in range of sellout for Ravens game

Dec 17, 2012 at 07:32 AM

!

Ticket sales are running at an encouraging pace for Cincinnati's Dec. 30 home game against Baltimore, the club's ticket office reported today. The game is the final regular-season contest on the Bengals schedule.

"Fans are responding to the fact that we are still in contention for the AFC North Division title, and that it's likely the Baltimore game will carry significant playoff implications," said Andrew Brown, Bengals ticket sales manager. "With continued strong sales through this week and into next week, we are optimistic we can have a full house for the game and local television coverage as well."

The Bengals have sold out five of seven home games this season, including the most recent one, on Dec. 9 vs. Dallas.

If the Bengals win at Pittsburgh this week and Baltimore loses at home against the N.Y. Giants, the Bengals will be able to win the AFC North with a victory over the Ravens. If the N.Y. Jets lose Monday night at Tennessee, a Bengals win at Pittsburgh this week will clinch at least a Wild Card berth for Cincinnati. In any event, the Bengals are assured of being alive for a playoff berth entering the final regular season weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising