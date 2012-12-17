Bengals in range of sellout for Ravens game

Ticket sales are running at an encouraging pace for Cincinnati's Dec. 30 home game against Baltimore, the club's ticket office reported today. The game is the final regular-season contest on the Bengals schedule.

"Fans are responding to the fact that we are still in contention for the AFC North Division title, and that it's likely the Baltimore game will carry significant playoff implications," said Andrew Brown, Bengals ticket sales manager. "With continued strong sales through this week and into next week, we are optimistic we can have a full house for the game and local television coverage as well."

The Bengals have sold out five of seven home games this season, including the most recent one, on Dec. 9 vs. Dallas.