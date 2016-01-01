Bengals huddle up around McCarron

And after Monday night's overtime loss in Denver, we also know the Bengals think they can win a play-off game with the grit and gumption of AJ McCarron. As well as Sunday's regular-season finale (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) at Paul Brown Stadium against the Ravens.

"No question in our mind whether we can win a playoff game with AJ McCarron," said left tackle Andrew Whitworth this week. "He has enough leadership and character. The most important thing for a quarterback is how the guys feel in the huddle with him and confidence they have around him. There's not a guy that doubts that he's going to come in and give us the best he's got and make good decisions and those kinds of things. That's probably one of his strongest suits. He gets leadership."

The Bengals couldn't have asked for anything more from McCarron. Not in his second NFL start on one of the league's most dangerous home fields in the next-to-last week of the regular season when the Broncos had everything on the line.

Sure, he could have got them out of the huddle faster and lined up quicker. And he missed a couple of open receivers. No doubt it would have been more seamless with Dalton back there. But that's because he's got 75 more NFL starts than McCarron. With that deafening crowd noise against the NFL's No. 1 defense and to go 10-for-14 passing on third down, well, it's like middle linebacker Rey Maualuga said.

"I don't think anybody had doubts in his playmaking abilities. He's showed flashes of how good he can be," he said. "Being up 14-3 at halftime, I feel as if it was our responsibility as a defense to make sure we won the game. If they didn't score, we win."

They lost, but they gained a guy they know can win. It brought back memories of Dalton's second NFL start back in 2011, also in Denver, and how his 332 yards nearly brought the Bengals back from a 17-3 hole in a 24-22 loss. The Bengals lost the game but won a leader.

McCarron may have proven that even before he started the game with a Tuscaloosa-like 80-yard touchdown drive in the coldest game of his life. When the Bengals landed in Denver 48 hours before, he surprised his offensive line and fellow quarterbacks with a dinner invitation.

Even in a league that never surprises you, that's one. Here's a guy with one NFL start and a fifth-round paycheck springing for a private room at the swankiest joint in Denver. You don't get any bigger in the Rockies than Elway's Steak House.

"It speaks volumes of the kind of guy he is," said left guard Clint Boling. "Guys appreciate those kinds of things. Whether it's a gift from the quarterback or dinner, I think guys really appreciate that."

McCarron shrugged. He's always done it. When he was the scout team quarterback at Alabama he'd buy pizza for cram sessions with the backup players. Then when he became the starter, he'd have the line over to grill out on Thursday nights at his off-campus home.

"We had some hunters on the team and if they killed something they'd bring it over," McCarron said. "But usually it was hamburgers and hot dogs. It's something that comes with the position. Being a quarterback. Being a leader."

But Elway's before his second start?

"It's just something I wanted to do. It's Christmas," McCarron said. "I always took care of my lineman in college. It's something I've always done."

McCarron isn't looking at the presidents on the 20s and 50s. He's looking at the camaraderie that can help inside the 20 and on the 50.

"One thing AJ gets is you can see from being at Alabama and being in a lot of big situations he gets leadership, he gets getting guys around him play well for him to look good. He gets all of that," said Whitworth, who heartily enjoyed the meal. "That was important to him because he wanted to do something to say, 'Hey man, I know I'm going to have success based off of y'all.' That's something he gets. He gets that part of it. "