Bengals Host A Slice Of March Madness During A Free Agent Friday

"I'll keep my conversations with Tom private," Cappa said. "It was awesome playing with him and I'm looking forward to being with Joe."

Steven Radicevic, the Bengals director of pro scouting who signed Cappa, pulled him aside Friday and told him about scouting him out of California's tiny Humboldt College in 2018. He told him he was the hardest player he ever had to evaluate because Cappa was so dominant and elite and the competition was, kindly, not.

Cappa, who went in the third round, said that rookie year in Tampa Bay was a huge adjustment and he didn't feel like he got settled until his second season. Radicevic has followed his career especially closely and has been so impressed with his hard work and talent that has overcome the small school obstacles.

One of the reasons is because he appears to have the constitution suited for a stadium nicknamed, "The Jungle." Cappa never got to play in his Super Bowl because he broke his ankle in the two-minute drill at the end of the half in the 2020 Wild Card.

And he tried to play with it.

"I got rolled up and I didn't think it was broken. I tried to pop up," Cappa said. "I didn't want to take a timeout, so I tried to get up. But I took too long and they had to take a timeout. I went into halftime and they taped it up. They said, 'You good?' I said, 'Yeah, I'm good.' But I wasn't. I tried to warm up and I couldn't and they took me back in for an X-Ray and it was broken. I tried."

Just the kind of "glass-eater," Pollack loves. He also likes them to put a little versatility on the window pane and that's why he loved Karras' center tape.

"His footwork, to be honest with you, jumped out at me," Pollack said. "I was impressed with how efficient his footwork was. He's good at ID'ing and communicating. He's really at that stuff and loves that part of it.

"And how productive he was. He's a flexible guy. He's been productive at all three spots. He's not a center that can get you out of a game at guard or a guard converted to center. He's a starter in all three spots on the inside and been productive in the NFL. That's been pretty impressive."

Karras was pretty much a right guard at Illinois until the Patriots got him in the sixth round and moved him around. He was Brady's last center in New England in 2019 before moving to Miami and playing center there in 2020 and then came back to New England last year to play some more guard.

Center, he says, has two challenges.

"You have your hands on the ball and if you don't get (the call) right, we're wrong," he said. "You have to get it right.