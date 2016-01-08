Bengals hope to keep bouncing in rubber game

Right guard Kevin Zeitler has to keep the Steelers' effective ends at bay.

DULAC

I know McCarron threw two picks and a big pick six in the last game against the Steelers, but I was impressed how they threw the ball down field with him and pretty much kept the same attack. And how well he threw the ball. After that game I thought they would be well served using a backup quarterback without Andy Dalton for the remaining games and for the most part they have.

I like the guy from what I can see. I think the fact he can rely on a very productive two-headed running game and a productive offensive line and he has the weapons to throw to but the fact they can rely on the run is a big plus for him. But if he turns it over like the last time .. . We'll see how he handles the playoffs. The guy was in two national championship games so I think he knows about big stages and he should be comfortable. But this is the NFL. Bigger. Stronger. Faster. Smarter.

One of the Steelers coaches said to me the only way they can win is if they take the ball away. When they say that, that tells you. Teams aren't gouging them, but teams have possessed the ball and controlled the clock on them. And everybody throws it on them. They've played five straight backup quarterbacks and the least anyone threw on them was last week in Cleveland when Austin Davis went for 249 yards. Mallet 274, McCarron 280, Manziel 372, Osweiler had four TDs on them in the first half. And these are the backups. The Bengals can do both. You better take the ball away.

The Steelers have 30 takeaways, tied for first in the AFC and their sacks are up. They've been able to pressure more. They had seven sacks last week in Cleveland. Arthur Moats, their backup outside backer, had one of them for the first sack by an outside backer in four games. They're starting outside backers, Jarvis Jones and Bud Dupree have combined for half sack in last eight games. The sacks are coming off blitzes and up the middle and their linemen. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, had two sacks last week. He's got 6.5 for the season The other end, Cam Heyward, leads the team with seven. They went to a one-gap style this year as opposed to their old two-gap they played for years and you can see the difference.

Overall their sacks and turnovers are up, but they're giving up a lot yardage. They've just had issues in the secondary all year. They start William Gay and Antwon Blake at corner, but as game goes on Blake plays less and in nickel they put Brandon Boykin in the slot. And they leave Gay on the corner. Gay no longer goes in the slot, its Boykin in obvious passing downs. And Russ Cockrell is playing more in the slot.

The yards the defense allows forces the offense to start counting their possessions because they feel, we have to score. They have good running numbers, but it's like what happened in Baltimore. Baltimore possessed the ball on them, went down the field and scored and the Steelers got antsy because their possessions were limited and they just started throwing and Ben was terrible. Indecisive, antsy.

The Bengals do a good job with the Steelers receivers. They play the two-high, drop seven, rush four and leave the middle. That's why tight end Heath Miller has 20 catches in two games and I think sometimes they leave themselves vulnerable to the run. But the Steelers can't run the ball. Ben better be 30 of 39 again like he was back in December. If not, they're going to have a tough time.