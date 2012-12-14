Bengals hold serve

But Gilberry and everyone else in the Bengals locker room will say the game turned on cornerback Leon Hall's interception of rookie quarterback Nick Foles's underthrown bomb and ensuing 44-yard return with 5:58 left in the third quarter and the Bengals trailing, 13-10.

In fact, Gilberry told Hall before the play that he was going to get an interception, his first since the day he tore his Achilles on Nov. 13, 2011 against the Steelers.

"I don't know what came over me," Gilberry said. "It was boosting morale. He's a big-play guy. I knew he was capable of doing something like that."

Defensive tackle Domata Peko looked over at the locker of the man who signed off the street in late September and called Gilberry "The New Fanene" in honor of former Bengals defensive end Jon Fanene. "He gets sacks and, yeah, Fanene got a touchdown (in 2009), too."

"We kept our composure on defense," Peko said. "We were asking each other who was going to make the big play. Then Leon started it and Gilberry took it to the crib. That's the good part about being a team. Everyone did their part and the nice thing is we seem to be able to win games in the fourth quarter. We kept chopping wood and didn't get down."

Green, who finished with six catches for 57 yards that included a huge leaping catch on third-and-nine that made the go-ahead touchdown drive possible, also talked about composure.

"Sometimes it's going to be like this this," Green said. "That's the thing about this team, we're not going to flinch. We're going to keep our cool. The defense played lights out, we fed off them today."

The offensive line seems perplexed by what it called three- and two-man games by the Eagles defensive front. Right tackle Andre Smith said the Eagles were pinching the Bengals tackles inside and slanting and looping linebackers and ends all the way around the edge.

"No excuses," Smith said. "We have to learn from it and never let it happen again."

What we are learning about Dalton is that he can find ways to win when he's not at his best and he hasn't been for three weeks, but he has willed two road wins in that stretch raising his road record to 10-5. Dalton's passion was still bubbling a half-hour after it was over. He had thrown that third-down ball where only Green could catch it, but he seethed about the pass before when "I threw that screen pass into the ground."

Dalton's will took over on his 11-yard touchdown scramble as he began to take advantage of the Eagles playing man-to-man underneath with the gambling stunts and began to run out of the pocket.

"We did not play well," Dalton said. "You take it upon yourself. We weren't throwing the ball, we weren't protecting. We've got to play better than that. That's what we were talking about. We played really bad and scored 34 points. It's still a team game, that's what it comes down to."

Crocker has lost plenty of games where his team played a lot better, got no breaks and lost. He'll take Thursday night.

"Sometimes it's just dumb luck," Crocker said. "Sometimes it's not going to be pretty, it wasn't a pretty win. It was just one of those we squeezed it out. Lady Luck sometimes."

He likes the karma of getting a victory like this one with the two biggest games of the year left.