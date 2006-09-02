Bengals flex muscles

BrooksEarly in the fourth quarter, cornerback Greg Brooks got beat on a route in the end zone, but was saved when the ball was dropped.

"I mistimed my jump," said Brooks, who figured to have the fifth cornerback job even before Friday. "Then they ran the exact same play on the next one, and I made sure I jumped that time."

But it wasn't exactly Peyton Manning throwing him the ball, which is why it's so hard to judge preseason and has been for all-time. That 1978 defense finished 19th out of 28 teams for a 4-12 team.

On Friday, the Bengals drilled a team that didn't start one depth-chart regular on offense and defense. Of course, the Bengals had most of their top guys out of there after the second series for each side of the ball.

"Whether Dwight Freeney's out there or not, any time you get a chance to get on the field with an opponent you're not sure exactly what they're going to do gives you a chance to get better," said Palmer, referring to the Colts Pro Bowl defensive end. "It'd be nice to get Dwight Freeney out there and some of their other starters. ... We had some problems, but it's nothing that we can't clean up before Kansas City."

Pro Bowl right tackle Willie Anderson isn't concerned much either by the two false starts and turnover (a Chad Johnson fumble) suffered by the first offense in its nine snaps Friday. Or the fact that Palmer has had just six drives and 43 plays heading into the regular season.

Of course, those were 43 powerful snaps. He threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers (none to his Pro Bowl guy) and led a field-goal drive. His only scoreless series came after Johnson fumbled a 22-yard completion over the middle Friday night.

"Six productive series," Anderson said. "He's showing his maturity and his growth. The big thing is he's come back and hit everybody for touchdowns and not trying to force it to Chad. Chad will get his catches. ... It shows everybody, hey, Kansas City is here, and he's ready to roll."

Even though there was just a four-day stretch for his reconstructed left knee to bounce back from his rough-and-tumble debut against the Packers, Palmer wanted to get at least a series or two under his belt. He got exactly what he wanted, although he acknowledged he didn't take a shot Friday night from the Indy backups compared to the Green Bay starters Monday night.