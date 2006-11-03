Bengals Fans Donate $28,015 to Fight Breast Cancer

At the October 28 Bengals vs. Falcons game at Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals and National City asked fans to bring a little extra with them to the game. To aid in the fight against breast cancer, fans were asked to "Bring a Buck" to drop into donation buckets stationed at each gate. At the October 28 Bengals vs. Falcons game at Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals and National City asked fans to bring a little extra with them to the game. To aid in the fight against breast cancer, fans were asked to "Bring a Buck" to drop into donation buckets stationed at each gate.

Bengals fans responded. Showing their spirit of generosity, compassion and sympathy, Bengals fans dropped $28,015 into the buckets. All money collected will be donated directly to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

"Over and over, we are reminded of the immense generosity of Greater Cincinnatians," said Mike McCuen, president of National City in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. "With every event, every research development and every dollar donated, we are coming that much closer to winning the battle against breast cancer."

The money will be used to support the NBCF's mission to save lives through education and by providing mammograms for those in need. In addition, the money will be used to support cancer research projects.

Breast cancer is a disease that affects us all. Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. This year, 211,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from the disease.