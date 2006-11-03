Bengals Fans Donate $28,015 to Fight Breast Cancer

|
Bengals fans responded. Showing their spirit of generosity, compassion and sympathy, Bengals fans dropped $28,015 into the buckets. All money collected will be donated directly to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).
"Over and over, we are reminded of the immense generosity of Greater Cincinnatians," said Mike McCuen, president of National City in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. "With every event, every research development and every dollar donated, we are coming that much closer to winning the battle against breast cancer."
The money will be used to support the NBCF's mission to save lives through education and by providing mammograms for those in need. In addition, the money will be used to support cancer research projects.
Breast cancer is a disease that affects us all. Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. This year, 211,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from the disease.
A special ceremony before the Bengals-Falcons game during which 34 breast-cancer survivors took the field to create a human pink ribbon.
Changing the face of Downtown Cincinnati by shining more than 170,000 watts of pink light on the National City Center. A lighting ceremony was held as community partners, employees and survivors watched the lighting from a special riverboat cruise anchored near the building.
Partnering with the Marvin Lewis Community Fund to award the second annual Pink Football Award to an outstanding woman for her strength, courage and perseverance to overcome breast cancer.
A breast cancer survivor reception on October 24 at Paul Brown Stadium. The reception included a $50,000 donation from National City to the Bethesda Foundation to support the fight against breast cancer.
National City also supports prevention and research initiatives through the sale of its special Diamond Edition debit and credit card products. Through these products and services, a portion of each transaction goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, with special incentive contributions during the month of October. Since the beginning of the Diamond Edition program, National City and its customers have raised $1.7 million toward breast cancer prevention and education.
