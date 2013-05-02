Bengals, Falcons to practice before Aug. 8 preseason opener in Atlanta

May 02, 2013 at 08:02 AM
falcons-preseason_630.jpg

Marvin Lewis hooks up with old assistant Mike Smith during the preseason this August when the Bengals head coach takes his team to Atlanta to work with Smith's Falcons ahead of their preseason opener in the Georgia Dome on Thursday, Aug. 8 in an 8 p.m. game on ESPN.

The Bengals plan on two combined practices with the Falcons on Aug. 5 and 6 at Atlanta's training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga., before the public at times to be announced. Smith, who has led Atlanta to three playoff berths in four seasons, was the line coach for four years in Lewis's Baltimore defenses.

"I'm glad we were able to work this out with Mike and the Falcons," Lewis said in a news release. "We've done some joint practices with other teams in Cincinnati in the past, and I think it helps our guys stay sharp and focused as we move through the preseason. You put yourself on the field with another team and let the competitive juices flow a little bit."

The Bengals hosted the Saints on the Paul Brown Stadium practice field for a few days before they played a preseason game in 2007 at PBS.

The Bengals are set for their second training camp at PBS from July 25-Aug. 15 with most sessions open to the public. Dates and times are to be announced.

